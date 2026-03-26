Koo Kyo Hwan And Go Youn Jung Sit In Silence In Poster For New Drama “We Are All Trying Here”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “We Are All Trying Here” has unveiled a new poster!

“We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace.

Hwang Dong Man, who has dreamed of debuting as a film director for 20 years, and Byun Eun Ah (Go Youn Jung), the producer at Choi Film nicknamed “The Ax,” are each other’s only sanctuary.

In the poster, Hwang Dong Man and Byun Eun Ah sit in front of the restaurant Ajit, spacing out as if they have used up all their energy for the day. The line, “By any chance, do you know where I can buy power?” hits so close to home. It captures a thought many of us have had at least once, trying to get through each day when our energy for life feels completely drained.

Hwang Dong Man, who has been stuck in the same place for 20 years, and Byun Eun Ah, who carries the trauma of her past, become each other’s source of power. Hwang Dong Man, who talks constantly to ease his anxiety, learns for the first time how to simply stay still in front of Byun Eun Ah, who listens attentively to his words. Meanwhile, the open-hearted energy of Hwang Dong Man helps heal Byun Eun Ah’s wounds. The two people, in desperate need of power, meet and fill each other’s emptiness, becoming a battery that recharges each other.

The production team said, “Hwang Dong Man and Byun Eun Ah each carry their own shortcomings, but through each other, they finally recharge the energy they had lost. We hope viewers will feel a brilliant kind of power that can turn worthlessness into value as they watch how these two people, desperate for strength, meet and support each other through a simple yet reassuring process.”

“We Are All Trying Here” is set to premiere on April 18 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Koo Kyo Hwan’s film “Once We Were Us” on Viki:

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Also check out Go Youn Jung in “He Is Psychometric” below:

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