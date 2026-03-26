Kim Go Eun Finds Herself Falling For Kim Jae Won In “Yumi’s Cells 3”

Upcoming drama “Yumi’s Cells 3” has shared a new glimpse of Kim Go Eun’s character.

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Yumi’s Cells” tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi (Kim Go Eun)—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action.

The newly released stills capture attention with Yumi’s radiant smile. Holding a bouquet of flowers she received from someone, her bright expression reflects the stability in her everyday life after achieving her dream of becoming a writer.

Yumi, who had been enjoying a peaceful life after becoming a successful romance novelist, finds her heart fluttering again with the arrival of editorial PD Soon Rok (Kim Jae Won). The way she looks at him as she holds an umbrella over him hints at her growing feelings.

Kim Go Eun commented, “Yumi worked hard to succeed as a writer, so Season 3 begins with her daily life having become all about work. She now faces new dilemmas. She doesn’t know what to do besides work, and even when she is resting, she doesn’t know how to relax. You will be able to see Yumi regain her vitality as her cells wake up one by one.”

She continued, “I think the biggest reason ‘Yumi’s Cells’ is loved is its relatability. The show captures the emotions we feel in our daily lives, and the cells do not make Yumi’s situations overly serious. Instead, they make you smile, even if it is just a small chuckle. This season contains even more humor than the previous ones, so please look forward to it.”

“Yumi’s Cells 3” will premiere on April 13 at 6 p.m. KST.

Binge-watch the first season of “Yumi’s Cells” on Viki here:

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And watch “Yumi’s Cells 2” below:

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