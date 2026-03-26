2 Intriguing Couples To Keep An Eye On In “Mad Concrete Dreams”

“Mad Concrete Dreams” has highlighted two suspense-filled couples whose twists and secrets viewers won’t want to miss!

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is a new thriller drama starring Ha Jung Woo as Ki Su Jong, a struggling landlord who gets caught up in crime to protect his family and property. Despite achieving the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to become entangled in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

In the drama, the two married couples—Ki Su Jong and Kim Seon (Im Soo Jung), and Min Hwal Seong (Kim Jun Han) and Jeon Yi Gyeong (Krystal)—captivate viewers not just with simple marital chemistry but with a unique dynamic that builds suspense in the gaps of their emotions for each other. Amid incidents and accidents surrounding the building, they face betrayals, and at times, join forces for shared goals, showing a distinctive marital relationship.

Spoilers

Here’s a closer look at the two couples and their dynamic relationships:

1. Ki Su Jong and Kim Seon: A married couple turned accomplices

Ki Su Jong and Kim Seon had their secrets exposed while trying to protect the Seyoon Building, but they inevitably became bound by the same fate, drawing attention to their evolving relationship.

When the Seyoon Building faced the threat of auction, a fake kidnapping staged by Ki Su Jong to protect the building and his family sent shockwaves through their lives. After witnessing the staged kidnapping, Kim Seon decided to stand by her husband to protect their home. During the process, however, her affair was exposed, sparking a heated confrontation.

An unexpected accident brought them back together. A tenant, café owner Oh Dong Gi (Hyun Bong Sik), broke into the bathroom where the couple had hidden the cash that served as evidence of the kidnapping, and Ki Su Jong stabbed him with scissors.

Now acting as accomplices, the couple must navigate the aftermath of the accident, teasing the cooperative chemistry as they cling to each other on the edge of a cliff.

2. Min Hwal Seong and Jeon Yi Gyeong: A precarious couple facing the fallout of a fake kidnapping

The seemingly wealthy and happy couple, Min Hwal Seong and Jeon Yi Gyeong, hid cracks in their relationship that led to an unexpected fake kidnapping, delivering a shocking twist.

Min Hwal Seong, who married the daughter of a wealthy family, Jeon Yi Gyeong, and became a live-in son-in-law, had little presence in the household and was often ignored. Harassed by loan sharks, he devised a plan to stage the kidnapping of his wife to extract money from his mother-in-law. But the plan went wrong, and he suffered a fall that left him in a coma.

Unaware of what happened, Jeon Yi Gyeong shed tears in front of Min Hwal Seong, while also showing signs of suspicion that he might be involved with another woman. How she will discover what he secretly orchestrated, and the fallout for their relationship, remains to be seen.

Episode 5 of “Mad Concrete Dreams” airs on March 28 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

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