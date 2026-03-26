Watch: Shin Hae Sun And Gong Myoung Showcase Chaotic Duo Dynamic In New Drama 'Filing For Love' Teaser

tvN’s upcoming drama “Filing for Love” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Filing for Love” is an office rom-com drama that tells the story of Noh Ki Joon (Gong Myoung), once the ace of a major corporation’s audit team who is demoted to handling internal misconduct, and Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric audit team leader with a secret.

The newly released teaser video delivers laughs with the pitiful office life of Noh Ki Joon—an “ace” in the Audit Office—after he was hit like a bolt from the blue by the arrival of his “nightmare” boss Joo In Ah. The dignity he once had in his ace days, when everything went his way, is nowhere to be found. Instead, watching Noh Ki Joon get jerked around this way and that by Joo In Ah makes it easy to guess he has entered a far-from-easy era of hardship.

Saying, “Alright, let’s just do this. I’m going to get my hands on the card that can finish off Joo In Ah for good,” No Ki Joon begins his counterattack against Joo In Ah. Adding to the intrigue is Joo In Ah herself, who appears to harbor a clandestine secret.

The shifting vibe between Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Joon is also seen. The dizzying tension that follows—Joo In Ah carrying a dead-drunk Noh Ki Joon on her back and gritting her teeth as she says, “I’ll make you pay for this, no matter what”—only makes viewers more curious about the “secret audit” the two will carry out.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Filing for Love” will premiere on April 25 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

While you wait, check out Shin Hae Sun in “Dear Hyeri”:

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Also watch Gong Myoung in “Second Shot at Love”:

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