BIGHIT MUSIC Provides Updates On Legal Proceedings Against Violation Of BTS's Rights

BTS’s agency has provided updates on legal measures taken to protect their artists.

On March 26, BIGHIT MUSIC released the following official statement:

Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We would like to provide an update on legal proceedings against violations of BTS’s rights as of the first quarter of 2026.

1. Legal Action Regarding Organized and Repetitive Malicious Posts

In the first quarter of this year, we have initiated legal action against the authors of malicious posts about our artists, identified through fan reports and our monitoring of domestic online communities (TheQoo, Instiz, Naver, Daum (Women’s Generation, Jjukbbang Cafe, SoulDresser, etc.), Nate, Dmitory, multiple DC Inside “galleries” including the BTS Gallery, Male Celebrities Gallery, and Domestic Entertainment Gallery, Ilgan Best, FMKorea, etc.), music sites (Melon, Bugs Music, Genie Music, etc.), and international social media channels (Threads, X, Instagram, YouTube, etc.).

We would like to inform you that, based on complaints we previously filed, multiple defendants have been found guilty of insult and defamation under the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, and each has been sentenced to a fine. Using defamatory or insulting language against our artists and creating and spreading rumors based on false facts are all acts that infringe upon the rights of artists.

In particular, we are aware of recent organized activities involving the simultaneous posting of malicious content and the generation of negative comments about our artists across multiple online communities and social media platforms, including “TheQoo.” In response, we have both utilized our real-time monitoring system and also significantly expanded the number of personnel collecting evidence of malicious posts. In relation to this, we are proceeding with the necessary procedures for civil and criminal litigation, including the collection of evidence, and we warn that even posts or comments that have already been deleted may still be subject to punishment. In this regard, we will take the maximum legal action possible without any settlement or leniency.

In addition, we are continuing real-time documentation of acts of encouraging and spreading false rumors and fake news about our artists’ albums, concerts, and online content, as well as indiscriminate, malicious posts and organized comments that exceed reasonable limits, and we will hold perpetrators accountable to the fullest extent of the law. All actions, including explicit insults or violent expressions, as well as hate speech, malicious slander, and derogatory remarks intended to cunningly evade punishment, are fully included among the subjects of our legal complaints. We will take strict legal action against malicious acts that tarnish our artists’ reputation and achievements and inflict mental distress upon them.

Meanwhile, as the repeated posting of malicious posts and comments about our artists continues, we would also like to inform you that we are considering legal action against specific communities that, despite our repeated warnings and requests for cooperation, have neglected to stop the repeated posting of malicious content and comments.

2. Response to Invasions of Privacy and Stalking at Artists’ Residences

Furthermore, we are taking active protective measures for our artists regarding stalking acts that occur near their homes including attempts to approach them. These measures include collecting evidence 24 hours a day and making immediate reports to the police. Even if a stalking incident is a one-time occurrence, the perpetrator may be punished under current laws for violating the Act on Punishment of Crime of Stalking and for trespassing. In this regard, we are fully cooperating with requests from investigative agencies, such as submitting relevant materials. An individual who nonetheless committed repeated acts of stalking was recently arrested and prosecuted on charges of violating the Act on Punishment of Crime of Stalking and trespassing, and has been brought to trial. We will take all necessary measures to ensure that the perpetrator receives a severe punishment.

Unauthorized visits to an artist’s residence, following them, waiting for or observing them near their residence, filming their residence, and other actions that threaten our artists’ privacy and safety as well as writing defamatory or malicious posts related to artists’ private life and creating or spreading false rumors are not only crimes but also cause deep anxiety and stress to the artists. We maintain a zero-tolerance policy to illegal acts that infringe on our artists’ privacy. We also request cooperation from fans so that their support for our artists can lead to a mature fan culture.

3. Crackdown on Infringements of BTS’s Intellectual Property

Meanwhile, we are also taking proactive protective measures regarding the infringement of BTS’s IP (intellectual property) rights. As a result of our continued online and offline crackdowns related to BTS, certain improvements have been observed, such as a recent decrease in illegal sales activities, particularly on public online distribution channels. In addition, in collaboration with the Ministry of Intellectual Property, the Korea Customs Service, and special judicial police officers, we are actively conducting crackdowns on suppliers of illegal goods around concert venues, through customs, and on online illegal goods sales platforms.

Illegal products using an artist’s IP not only infringe on the artist’s rights by the very act of production and sale, but also pose a high risk of financial damage to fans purchasing such illegal products, due to issues such as poor quality, inability to receive refunds, and shipping fraud. We ask that you avoid purchasing illegal products whenever possible in order to protect our artists’ IP and prevent harm to fans.

Reports from fans are of great help in the legal actions we take to protect our artists’ rights. If you encounter any case of infringement on the rights of our artists, please report them through the “HYBE Artist Rights Violation Report Website (https://protect.hybecorp.com).”

We sincerely thank you for your love and support for BTS.

We will continue to implement protective measures for our artists and take more proactive measures to protect them.

Thank you.