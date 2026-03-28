4 Heartwarming And Adorable Moments From Episodes 7-8 Of 'The Practical Guide to Love'

With just four episodes left, “The Practical Guide to Love” is beginning to wrap up its blind-date race and central love triangle, shifting focus toward more heartfelt moments that deepen its characters. From Tae Seop’s (Park Sung Hoon) mother (Oh Min Ae) unexpectedly rooting for Ui Yeong (Han Ji Min) and Tae Seop, to Ui Yeong and Ji Su (Lee Ki Taek) forming a genuine friendship, here are four adorable and heartwarming highlights from episodes seven and eight.

Warning: spoilers ahead!

Tae Seop’s mother being one of the best potential mothers-in-law in K-drama history

Whether most K-drama romances follow the trope or not, one recurring joke among viewers is the classic scenario where the male lead’s mother offers money to the female lead to leave her son alone, often when the son is a wealthy businessman. The idea is that successful male leads come with impossibly high standards set by their families, standards that female leads rarely meet.

So when Tae Seop’s mother appeared in the preview for episode seven of “The Practical Guide to Love,” viewers held their breath, bracing for the worst. Instead, she turned out to be nothing short of warm and endearing.

In the recent episode, Ui Yeong and Tae Seop return to his home after a movie date, just as the atmosphere begins to turn romantic. Suddenly, the doorbell rings, and Tae Seop’s mother appears. Rather than creating tension or interrogating Ui Yeong, she apologizes profusely for interrupting and insists on leaving as quickly as possible. Even after recognizing Ui Yeong as a regular at her restaurant who often talks about her blind dates, she remains completely nonjudgmental. Her only request? That Ui Yeong treats her son kindly.

While the interaction may seem ordinary, it feels refreshingly rare in the context of K-drama tropes, making Tae Seop’s mother one of the sweetest surprises of the series.

Ui Yeong attending the memorial of Ji Su’s mother

Episode eight makes it increasingly clear that Ui Yeong’s heart belongs to Tae Seop. However, one of the most touching moments comes from her bond with Ji Su, proving that their relationship extends beyond romance.

After multiple articles surface about Ji Su’s father (Choi Won Young) and his relationship with Son Jeong A (Moon Jung Hee), Ji Su finds himself overwhelmed by public scrutiny. He quits his job at the theater upon learning that it was financially backed by his stepmother, leading him to question whether his position was earned through talent or privilege.

When Ui Yeong learns what he is going through, she searches for him and eventually finds him at his mother’s memorial. There, she quietly supports him, holding an umbrella over him as he opens up about his pain. She stays not out of romantic obligation, but out of genuine care and friendship.

As Phoebe famously says in the U.S. sitcom “Friends,” “Boyfriends and girlfriends will come and go, but this is for life.” Even if Ui Yeong and Ji Su are no longer romantically aligned, their friendship may remain one of the drama’s most meaningful relationships.

Tae Seop helping Sae Byeok

Few things are as attractive as genuine kindness, and Tae Seop proves exactly why.

Sae Byeok (Kim So Hye), an intern working alongside Ui Yeong at the hotel, makes a small mistake that ultimately costs her a full-time contract. Despite her dedication, she is unable to secure her position. When Tae Seop learns about her situation and recognizes her hard work, he offers her a position at his furniture workshop.

Notably, he does this without any intention of impressing Ui Yeong. In fact, she only finds out about Sae Byeok’s new job later. Tae Seop’s decision is driven purely by his belief in Sae Byeok’s potential, making this quiet act of support all the more impactful and swoon-worthy.

Ui Yeong finally realizing her feelings for Tae Seop

The love triangle that shaped the early episodes of “The Practical Guide to Love” finally begins to resolve in a satisfying way. While the drama’s tagline suggests Ui Yeong is torn between stability and passion, her growing feelings reveal that her connection with Tae Seop goes far deeper than mere security.

As Ui Yeong wrestles with her emotions, Ji Su’s stepmother offers a telling piece of advice: you know you’ve fallen for someone when their absence makes you long for their presence. It is a simple yet powerful realization.

When Ui Yeong finds herself thinking about Tae Seop even while on a date with Ji Su, the truth becomes undeniable. Without even realizing it, her heart has already made its choice.

Although Ui Yeong has made up her mind, trouble looms for the second couple, Hyun Min (Jung Hye Sung) and Seung Jun (Ju Yeon U). After Hyun Min discovers that Seung Jun is uneasy about her dating history, she chooses to end the relationship, leaving their future uncertain.

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Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN. You can talk to her on Instagram @javeriayousufs.

Currently watching: “The Practical Guide to Love”

Looking forward to: “Four Hands”