Song Ji Hyo Announces Temporary Hiatus From YouTube

Song Ji Hyo will be taking a temporary break from YouTube.

On March 26, Song Ji Hyo announced in a post on YouTube that she would be going on a brief hiatus from her channel in order to recharge.

The actress wrote in English, “Hey guys, it’s Jihyo. I’m getting ready for a new challenge right now. So this week, JiHyoSSong is taking a short break to recharge! Thank you so much waiting for me—I’ll be back with something even more fun, so hang tight.”

While you wait for Song Ji Hyo to return to YouTube, watch her in “The Witch’s Diner” below:

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