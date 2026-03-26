'Cabbage Your Life' Premieres To Promising Ratings

KBS 2TV’s new Thursday drama “Cabbage Your Life” is off to a solid start!

According to Nielsen Korea, the March 26 premiere of “Cabbage Your Life” scored an average nationwide rating of 2.7 percent. The drama took second place in its time slot among public broadcast networks.

“Cabbage Your Life” follows the chaotic story of Sung Tae Hoon (Park Sung Woong)’s family, who suddenly end up living in the village of Yeonriri, as they struggle to return to their original home of Seoul.

Watch Park Sung Woong in “Livestream” on Viki below:

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And watch Lee Jin Woo in “Namib” below:

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