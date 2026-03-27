Watch: 'Heart Signal 5' Announces Premiere Date With Emotional New Teaser

Mark your calendars for the return of “Heart Signal”!

“Heart Signal” is a hit dating show in which singles look for love while living together in the same house. Meanwhile, a celebrity panel attempts to deduce whom each contestant is interested in and which singles will wind up forming couples.

Channel A has now announced that Season 5 of “Heart Signal” will premiere on April 14 at 10 p.m. KST.

This season’s “celebrity prediction panel” will include original members Yoon Jong Shin, Lee Sang Min, and Kim Eana, who will be joined by new members Roy Kim and Billlie’s Tsuki.

“Heart Signal 5” has also released a new teaser offering a glimpse of the emotional rollercoaster ride that awaits its contestants. Check it out below!

While you wait for “Heart Signal 5,” binge-watch “Heart Signal 4” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)