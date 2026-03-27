Park Jinyoung And Kim Min Ju Are Separated By Unexpected Incidents In 'Still Shining'

Park Jinyoung and Kim Min Ju are about to attempt a long-distance relationship for the second time on JTBC’s “Still Shining”!

Starring GOT7’s Park Jinyoung and IZ*ONE’s Kim Min Ju, “Still Shining” is a new drama about young people who once shared a world of their own and gradually become the light in one another’s lives.

Spoilers

Previously on “Still Shining,” Yeon Tae Seo (Park Jinyoung) and Mo Eun Ah (Kim Min Ju) confirmed that their feelings for one another remained unchanged, even though 10 long years had passed since their breakup. After finally getting back together, the couple returned to the smitten bliss of their past while also bringing new maturity to their relationship.

However, it wasn’t long before the newly reunited lovers faced emotional turmoil due to their respective circumstances. Yeon Tae Seo’s grandmother suddenly collapsed and had to undergo surgery, while Mo Eun Ah was shaken by the unexpected arrival of her stepmother.

In the upcoming episode of the drama, Yeon Tae Seo and Mo Eun Ah must temporarily go their separate ways: Yeon Tae Seo to take care of his grandmother and Mo Eun Ah to attend to her guesthouse. Just as they were in the past, the couple is forced to physically be apart due to the realities of life.

Newly released stills from the next episode show Yeon Tae Seo exuding a melancholy vibe in the hospital, while Mo Eun Ah looks lonely after returning to Tongyeong.

Later, Yeon Tae Seo goes all the way to Tongyeong in order to see Mo Eun Ah, and the two share a serious conversation in a field of beautiful yellow flowers.

To find out what the couple has to say to each other—and whether their relationship will survive this new distance—catch the next two episodes of “Still Shining” on March 27 at 8:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Park Jinyoung in his drama “The Witch” on Viki below:

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