Cha Hak Yeon, N.Flying's Kim Jae Hyun, And More Inspire Kim Hyang Gi's BL Novel In New Drama

Upcoming drama “Absolute Value of Romance” has unveiled character posters of its five leads!

“Absolute Value of Romance” tells the story of high school student Yeo Eui Ju (Kim Hyang Gi), who secretly writes a BL novel featuring her handsome teachers as the main characters. However, when she winds up running into these teachers in real life at unexpected moments, her once-peaceful school life takes a turbulent turn.

In her poster, Yeo Eui Ju stands on top of her novel “We Were Friends” while clutching her laptop. The caption introduces her as a “student by day, romance novelist by night.”

The next poster introduces “cold and handsome math teacher” Ga Woo Su (VIXX’s Cha Hak Yeon), a Mensa member who boasts an IQ of 156.

Japanese-language teacher Noh Dah Ju (N.Flying’s Kim Jae Hyun) is described as a “mood-maker” who enlivens the atmosphere everywhere he goes with his unpredictable energy and cheerful smile.

A former national athlete, physical education teacher Jung Gi Jeon (Sohn Jeong Hyuck) is introduced as a “manly man” who doesn’t beat around the bush.

Finally, charming Korean teacher Yoon Dong Ju (Kim Dong Gyu) is summed up as “a guy with good vibes.”

“Absolute Value of Romance” will premiere on April 17 at 8 p.m. KST via Coupang Play.

In the meantime, watch Kim Hyang Gi in “Moment of Eighteen” on Viki below:

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And watch Cha Hak Yeon in “Familiar Wife” below!

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