Watch: BTS Takes 3rd Win For 'SWIM' On 'Music Bank'; Performances By Yuna, Moonbyul, And More

Watch: BTS Takes 3rd Win For "SWIM" On "Music Bank"; Performances By Yuna, Moonbyul, And More

Music
Mar 27, 2026
by D Kim

BTS has taken their third win for “SWIM”!

On the February 13 episode of “Music Bank,” BTS’s “SWIM” was announced as the winner with 10,703 points over 3,042 points for IVE’s “BANG BANG.”

Congratulations to BTS!

This week’s “Music Bank” featured performances by AB6IX, ALL(H)OURS, AmbiO, AtHeart, Baby DONT Cry, cosmosy, CSR, DIGNITY, H1-KEY, NouerA, ODD YOUTH, RED OOPART, V01D, Yena, Sentimental Squad, Kangmin, Moonbyul, S2IT, and Yuna.

Watch the performances below:

H1-KEY – “To. My First Love”

Baby DONT Cry – “Bittersweet”

ODD YOUTH – “Babyface”

V01D – “ROCKROCK”

S2IT – “What I Want”

cosmosy – “Chance ~ switch on ~”

RED OOPART – “2AM”

NouerA – “POP IT LIKE”

DIGNITY – “SLIPSHOT”

AmbiO – “SHOWTIME”

Kangmin – “FREE FALLING”

CSR – “Can’t Hide Anymore”

AB6IX – “BOTTOMS UP”

Sentimental Squad – “Calling You”

AtHeart – “Butterfly Doors”

ALL(H)OURS – “DEAD MAN WALKING”

Yena – “Catch Catch”

Yuna – “Ice Cream”

Moonbyul – “Hertz”

AB6IX
ALL(H)OURS
AmbiO
AtHeart
Baby DONT Cry
BTS
cosmosy
CSR
DIGNITY
H1-KEY
ITZY
Kangmin
Moonbyul
Music Bank
NouerA
ODD YOUTH
RED OOPART
S2IT
Sentimental Squad
V01D
Yena
Yuna

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