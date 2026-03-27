Actor Lee Sang Bo Passes Away

Lee Sang Bo’s agency has confirmed the actor’s passing.

On March 27, it was reported that Lee Sang Bo was found dead at his home at approximately 12:40 p.m. KST.

In response to the report, his agency Korea Management Group released the following statement:

Hello. This is KMG. We notify you of the passing of our agency’s actor Lee Sang Bo. We ask for your understanding in not being able to reveal the cause of death due to the request of his family. His wake is held at Room 3 of the Pyeongtaek Central Funeral Home, but we respectfully decline coverage and visiting for the protection of his family and request for cooperation. Thank you.

Born in 1981, Lee Sang Bo debuted through the 2006 drama “Invisible Man Choi Jang Soo.” He has since starred in productions including “Private Lives,” “Miss Monte-Cristo,” “Elegant Empire,” and more.

We express our condolences to Lee Sang Bo’s family and friends. May he rest in peace.

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