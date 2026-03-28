Rosé's 'APT.' Becomes Fastest MV Led By Female Artist To Hit 2.4 Billion Views

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ smash hit “APT.” continues to break records on YouTube!

On March 26 KST, the music video for “APT.” surpassed 2.4 billion views on YouTube. The song was originally released on October 18, 2024 at 1 p.m. KST, meaning that it took the video just over one year, five months, and eight days to reach the milestone.

In addition to becoming the fastest music video by an Asian artist to surpass 2.4 billion views, “APT.” has also broken the record for the fastest music video led by a female artist to achieve the feat.

Across all artists, “APT.” is the fourth fastest music video to hit the 2.4 billion mark on YouTube, bested only by Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” (featuring Daddy Yankee), Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” and Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” (featuring Cardi B).

Congratulations to Rosé and Bruno Mars!

Watch the iconic music video for “APT.” again below: