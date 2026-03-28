'Phantom Lawyer' Achieves Its Highest Friday Ratings Yet + 'Still Shining' Dips To All-Time Low

SBS’s “Phantom Lawyer” continues to gain momentum!

On March 27, the new fantasy legal drama earned its highest viewership ratings yet for a Friday (when its ratings have generally been lower compared to Saturdays thus far). According to Nielsen Korea, the fifth episode of “Phantom Lawyer” took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 8.7 percent, making it the most-watched miniseries to air on Friday.

MBC’s “In Your Radiant Season,” which airs in the same time slot, rose slightly to an average nationwide rating of 2.6 percent ahead of its final two episodes.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s “Still Shining” scored average nationwide ratings of 1.1 percent and 0.8 percent for its seventh and eighth episodes, marking a new all-time low for the drama.

Watch full episodes of “Phantom Lawyer” with subtitles on Viki below:

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