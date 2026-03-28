Ha Jung Woo Is Shocked By How Calm Wife Im Soo Jung Is After A Stabbing In 'Mad Concrete Dreams'

Ha Jung Woo will see a whole new side of Im Soo Jung on the next episode of “Mad Concrete Dreams”!

tvN’s “Mad Concrete Dreams” is a new thriller drama starring Ha Jung Woo as Ki Su Jong, a struggling landlord who gets caught up in crime to protect his family and property. Despite achieving the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to become entangled in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

Spoilers

The upcoming fifth episode of “Mad Concrete Dreams” will follow Ki Su Jong and his wife Kim Seon (Im Soo Jung) as they attempt to cover up the stabbing of Oh Dong Gi (Hyun Bong Sik). Newly released stills capture the couple grappling with the dilemma of how to dispose of the injured and bound Oh Dong Gi after moving him to the building’s walk-in freezer area.

Amidst this crisis, Kim Seon is remarkably calm and collected, and her adept handling of the situation surprises Ki Su Jong, who is visibly rattled and disconcerted by this unexpected turn of events. Not only is Ki Su Jong shocked by this unfamiliar side of his wife that he has never seen before, but he is also still shaken by the revelation that she was secretly having an affair.

Despite the gravity of the situation, the couple still winds up bickering with one another, delivering a potent dose of black comedy in the process. Kim Seon coolly takes the lead as she tries to fix the situation at hand, and in spite of his grumbling, Ki Su Jong diligently follows her instructions.

To find out how the couple attempts to tackle this crisis, tune in to the fifth episode of “Mad Concrete Dreams” on March 28 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, catch up on the first four episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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