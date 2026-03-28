Han Ji Min And Park Sung Hoon Can't Bear To Be Apart In 'The Practical Guide To Love'

Han Ji Min and Park Sung Hoon’s romance is heating up on “The Practical Guide to Love”!

JTBC’s “The Practical Guide to Love” is a rom-com drama starring Han Ji Min as Lee Ui Yeong, a woman who dives into the world of blind dates after deciding to pursue love. When she meets two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey towards discovering what true love really means.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “The Practical Guide to Love,” Lee Ui Yeong finally became aware of her feelings for Song Tae Seop (Park Sung Hoon). Although he fell for her at first sight, Lee Ui Yeong had a harder time figuring out how she truly felt about him. But when she couldn’t stop thinking about him even when she was with Shin Ji Su (Lee Ki Taek), Lee Ui Yeong realized she had fallen for Song Tae Seop and immediately confessed her feelings to him.

Because it took so long for Lee Ui Yeong and Song Tae Seop to define their relationship, their romance will heat up even more quickly now that they have finally become an official couple. Newly released stills from the drama’s next episode offer glimpses of the smitten lovebirds as they frequently meet up to go on dates.

In one photo, the two are practically beaming as they enjoy a late-night stroll while holding hands and eating ice cream. In another, they linger outside a convenience store at night, reluctant to say goodbye and part ways.

Lee Ui Yeong also looks completely comfortable while hanging out at Song Tae Seop’s home, suggesting that their relationship has already deepened. And when Song Tae Seop wraps his arms around her and embraces her from behind during a woodworking date, Lee Ui Yeong seems relaxed and entirely at ease, as if this level of proximity is nothing new for them.

The next episode of “The Practical Guide to Love” will air on March 28 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below!

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