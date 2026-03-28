Krystal Discovers Her Husband's Shocking Secret In 'Mad Concrete Dreams'

Krystal is about to learn a shocking secret her husband has been hiding on “Mad Concrete Dreams”!

tvN’s “Mad Concrete Dreams” is a new thriller drama starring Ha Jung Woo as Ki Su Jong, a struggling landlord who gets caught up in crime to protect his family and property. Despite achieving the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to become entangled in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

Spoilers

Previously on “Mad Concrete Dreams,” Min Hwal Seong (Kim Jun Han) kidnapped his wife Jeon Yi Gyeong (Krystal) in order to pay off his private loans. However, things went awry during the ransom drop, and as the police arrived on the scene, Min Hwal Seong wound up suffering a fall that left him comatose. After being freed, Jeon Yi Gyeong shed tears for her husband, never once imagining that he was the culprit who had kidnapped her.

However, this staged kidnapping isn’t the only secret Min Hwal Seong has been hiding from his wife: he has also been having an affair with Kim Seon (Im Soo Jung). Although Jeon Yi Gyeong doesn’t yet know who the other woman is, she has shown signs of instinctively sensing that her husband is cheating on her.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Jeon Yi Gyeong begins investigating her husband’s past actions. As she scans her surroundings with a suspicious gaze, Jeon Yi Gyeong is visibly on edge, piquing curiosity as to what she has figured out.

A final photo shows Jeon Yi Gyeong looking shocked after discovering something on Min Hwal Seong’s phone.

To find out what Jeon Yi Gyeong has learned about her shady husband, catch the next episode of “Mad Concrete Dreams” on March 28 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, you can watch all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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