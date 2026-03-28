Park Sung Hoon Crashes Han Ji Min's Blind Date In 'The Practical Guide To Love'

Han Ji Min just made things official with Park Sung Hoon on “The Practical Guide to Love”—so why is she going on another blind date?

JTBC’s “The Practical Guide to Love” is a rom-com drama starring Han Ji Min as Lee Ui Yeong, a woman who dives into the world of blind dates after deciding to pursue love. When she meets two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey towards discovering what true love really means.

Spoilers

Previously on “The Practical Guide to Love,” Lee Ui Yeong ended her grueling blind-date journey by finding love with Song Tae Seop (Park Sung Hoon).

Yet in newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Lee Ui Yeong is mysteriously back out on another blind date. As she flips through the menu at a high-end restaurant, her date Woo Joon (Heo Jung Do) beams at her, seemingly pleased with her company.

However, these good vibes don’t last for long: in the next photo, Woo Joon is seen calling out for someone with a grimace, while Lee Ui Yeong’s expression has turned cold with displeasure.

The situation escalates further with the arrival of Lee Ui Yeong’s boyfriend Song Tae Seop, who quickly subdues Woo Joon and brings the blind date to a screeching halt.

To find out why Lee Ui Yeong winds up going on a blind date—and why Song Tae Seop steps in—catch the next episode of “The Practical Guide to Love” on March 28 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, you can watch all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below:

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