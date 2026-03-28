March Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from February 21 to March 21.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 7,259,201 for March.

Lim Young Woong rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 5,665,018, marking an 8.76 percent increase in his score since February.

IVE took third place with a brand reputation index of 4,325,946, while BLACKPINK came in fourth with a score of 3,944,221.

Finally, WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,525,009.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

BTS Lim Young Woong IVE BLACKPINK WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) KiiiKiii SEVENTEEN Kim Yong Bin Lee Chan Won Jang Yoon Jung Park Seo Jin Hearts2Hearts HANRORO CORTIS aespa Park Ji Hyeon IU Sung Si Kyung Girls’ Generation BIBI Park Jin Young BIGBANG Young Tak EXO EXID’s Solji Wanna One TWS Jang Min Ho Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon DAY6

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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