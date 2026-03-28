March Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers!
The rankings were determined through an analysis of singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from February 21 to March 21.
BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 7,259,201 for March.
Lim Young Woong rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 5,665,018, marking an 8.76 percent increase in his score since February.
IVE took third place with a brand reputation index of 4,325,946, while BLACKPINK came in fourth with a score of 3,944,221.
Finally, WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,525,009.
Check out the top 30 for this month below!
- BTS
- Lim Young Woong
- IVE
- BLACKPINK
- WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
- KiiiKiii
- SEVENTEEN
- Kim Yong Bin
- Lee Chan Won
- Jang Yoon Jung
- Park Seo Jin
- Hearts2Hearts
- HANRORO
- CORTIS
- aespa
- Park Ji Hyeon
- IU
- Sung Si Kyung
- Girls’ Generation
- BIBI
- Park Jin Young
- BIGBANG
- Young Tak
- EXO
- EXID’s Solji
- Wanna One
- TWS
- Jang Min Ho
- Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
- DAY6
Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below: