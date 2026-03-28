March Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

March Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Mar 28, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from February 21 to March 21.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 7,259,201 for March.

Lim Young Woong rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 5,665,018, marking an 8.76 percent increase in his score since February.

IVE took third place with a brand reputation index of 4,325,946, while BLACKPINK came in fourth with a score of 3,944,221.

Finally, WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,525,009.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. Lim Young Woong
  3. IVE
  4. BLACKPINK
  5. WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
  6. KiiiKiii
  7. SEVENTEEN
  8. Kim Yong Bin
  9. Lee Chan Won
  10. Jang Yoon Jung
  11. Park Seo Jin
  12. Hearts2Hearts
  13. HANRORO
  14. CORTIS
  15. aespa
  16. Park Ji Hyeon
  17. IU
  18. Sung Si Kyung
  19. Girls’ Generation
  20. BIBI
  21. Park Jin Young
  22. BIGBANG
  23. Young Tak
  24. EXO
  25. EXID’s Solji
  26. Wanna One
  27. TWS
  28. Jang Min Ho
  29. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  30. DAY6

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

BLACKPINK
BTS
IVE
Lim Young Woong
WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read