'Phantom Lawyer' Ratings Break Into Double Digits For New All-Time High

Viewership ratings for SBS’s “Phantom Lawyer” have soared into the double digits!

On March 21, the fantasy legal drama starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Esom achieved its highest viewership ratings yet. According to Nielsen Korea, “Phantom Lawyer” was the most-watched miniseries to air this entire week, taking first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 10.0 percent.

“Phantom Lawyer” was also the most-watched show of any kind to air this week among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored an average rating of 3.5 percent.

MBC’s “In Your Radiant Season,” which airs in the same time slot and has just one episode left to go, earned an average nationwide rating of 2.5 percent ahead of its series finale.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s “The Practical Guide to Love” kicked off the final two weeks of its run on an average nationwide rating of 4.0 percent.

tvN’s “Mad Concrete Dreams” dipped to an average nationwide rating of 2.6 percent for its fifth episode, while TV Chosun’s “Doctor Shin” fell to a nationwide average of 0.9 percent for the night.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” continued its streak as the most-watched show of Saturday with an average nationwide rating of 13.2 percent.

Watch full episodes of “Phantom Lawyer” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or catch up on “The Practical Guide to Love” here:

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And check out “Mad Concrete Dreams” below!

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