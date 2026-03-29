'The Practical Guide To Love' Reveals Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of Han Ji Min, Park Sung Hoon, And Lee Ki Taek On Set

JTBC’s “The Practical Guide to Love” has shared a glimpse of its stars behind the scenes of filming!

“The Practical Guide to Love” is a rom-com drama starring Han Ji Min as Lee Ui Yeong, a woman who dives into the world of blind dates after deciding to pursue love. When she meets two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey towards discovering what true love really means.

Newly released behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the drama highlight the contrast between actress Han Ji Min, whose many acclaimed performances have earned her the title of “romance queen,” and her character Lee Ui Yeong. Unlike Lee Ui Yeong, who lacks dating experience and has spent most of the drama unsure of her own feelings, Han Ji Min radiates poise and the relaxed ease of a seasoned veteran as she enjoys the filming process with a dazzling smile.

Han Ji Min and her co-stars, Park Sung Hoon and Lee Ki Taek, also display focus and sincerity as they monitor their own performances between takes.

Park Sung Hoon shows his passion for the project by actively engaging in discussion with Han Ji Min in order to perfect their chemistry, while Lee Ki Taek disappears into his character as soon as the cameras start rolling.

“The Practical Guide to Love” airs on Saturdays at 10:40 p.m. KST and Sundays at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Watch full episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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