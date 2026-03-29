ZEROBASEONE's Sung Han Bin's Agency Threatens Legal Action Against Malicious Rumors And Violation Of Privacy
THE L1VE has warned that it is considering taking legal action to protect its artist.
On March 27, THE L1VE—which is currently home to ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin—released an official statement threatening legal action against malicious posts and comments about the label’s artist.
The agency’s full statement is as follows:
Hello, this is THE L1VE LABEL.
First, we would like to sincerely thank you for the interest and support given to our artist.
Recently, we have confirmed ongoing instances of defamation of our artist’s character, such as malicious rumors, slander, personal attacks, violations of privacy, and falsehoods being posted and spread through various channels such as online communities and social media platforms.
Not only do these kinds of acts defame our artist’s character, but they also cause grave psychological harm, which is why we are taking this situation seriously.
Therefore, using our own monitoring and fans’ reports of instances of abusing anonymity and causing psychological harm to not only our artist but also their fans, we are reviewing [possible] legal responses.
We are continuously checking and monitoring for the acts in question, and we are compiling fans’ reports as well. We also intend to strengthen our response system.
If you happen to discover malicious posts or comments about our artist including malicious rumors, slander, defamation of character, personal attacks, or violations of privacy, we ask that you actively report them to [protect@thelivelabel.com] together with the following:
* Email subject: Artist Name/Report
– Information about the post’s author
– URL or PDF [of the post]
Once again, we thank the fans for your love and support, and we will continue to strive to protect the rights of our artist.
Thank you.