Im Soo Jung And Ha Jung Woo Are Blackmailed By A Spiraling Hyun Bong Sik In 'Mad Concrete Dreams'

Im Soo Jung and Ha Jung Woo will set out on another secretive mission on “Mad Concrete Dreams”!

tvN’s “Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama starring Ha Jung Woo as Ki Su Jong, a struggling landlord who gets caught up in crime to protect his family and property. Despite achieving the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to become entangled in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Mad Concrete Dreams,” Ki Su Jong and his wife Kim Seon (Im Soo Jung) agreed to free Oh Dong Gi (Hyun Bong Sik), who knew about the kidnapping incident, after he filmed a video implicating himself as an accomplice. However, at the end of the episode, Oh Dong Gi mistook Jeon Yang Ja (Kim Geum Soon) for Ki Su Jong and attacked her before fleeing the scene.

In the drama’s next episode, the panicked Oh Dong Gi loses his rationality and begins spiraling out of control. Now a wanted man, he blackmails Ki Su Jong and Kim Seon, threatening to “spill everything” if they don’t pay him immediately.

Newly released stills from the upcoming episode show Ki Su Jong and Kim Seon stealthily making moves with a sense of urgency and fear, hats pulled low over their faces to hide their identities. Meanwhile, Oh Dong Gi’s haggard appearance serves as a reminder that he is now a fugitive on the run.

To find out how the blackmailed couple will handle this situation, catch the next episode of “Mad Concrete Dreams” on March 29 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below:

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