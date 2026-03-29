Han Ji Min And Park Sung Hoon Go On A Double Date With Her Friends In 'The Practical Guide To Love'

Get ready for an amusing double date on the next episode of “The Practical Guide to Love”!

JTBC’s “The Practical Guide to Love” is a rom-com drama starring Han Ji Min as Lee Ui Yeong, a woman who dives into the world of blind dates after deciding to pursue love. When she meets two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey towards discovering what true love really means.

Spoilers

Previously on “The Practical Guide to Love,” Lee Ui Yeong and Song Tae Seop (Park Sung Hoon) finally became an official couple after taking their time getting to know one another. On the other hand, Jung Hyun Min (Jung Hye Sung) and Lim Seung Jun (Ju Yeon Woo) dove headfirst into a relationship and are only now in the process of truly getting to know each other.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, these two very different couples unexpectedly wind up crossing paths. After visiting a livestock farm for work, co-workers Lee Ui Yeong and Jung Hyun Min both summon their boyfriends as soon as they get off work for the day—leading to an impromptu double date.

While walking hand in hand on the beach, Lee Ui Yeong and Song Tae Seop can’t seem to take their eyes off one another, proving just how smitten they are. Even with the beautiful sea right next to them, they only have eyes for each other.

Meanwhile, Jung Hyun Min and Lim Seung Jun are the epitome of a lovey-dovey couple as they shower each other with displays of physical affection. Sporting matching couple hoodies, the two of them beam at one another as Lim Seung Jun lovingly holds Jung Hyun Min close in his arms.

To find out how this double date plays out, catch the next episode of “The Practical Guide to Love” on March 29 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, you can watch all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below:

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