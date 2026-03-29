Park Hae Soo Teams Up With His Past Tormentor Lee Hee Joon To Catch A Killer In 'The Scarecrow'

ENA’s upcoming drama “The Scarecrow” has unveiled a new poster!

“The Scarecrow” follows a detective investigating a series of murders who is forced into an unlikely partnership with a man he despises. Set between 1988 and 2019, the suspenseful story tracks two men bound by misfortune and an uneasy alliance of hatred as they chase the truth across 30 years.

Park Hae Soo will star as Kang Tae Joo, an ace detective known for his powers of observation and his keen instinct. After being demoted and transferred from Seoul back to his hometown of Gangseong, Kang Tae Joo is assigned to a serial murder case.

Lee Hee Joon will play Cha Si Young, the elite prosecutor in charge of the case, who is known for his coolheaded judgment and political savvy. Cha Si Young hopes to use the Gangseong serial murder case as a stepping stone to enter politics, but he comes across a stumbling block: Kang Tae Joo, the detective assigned to the case, is a former classmate that he bullied during their school days.

The newly released poster highlights the hateful tension between the two men, who share a bitter history going all the way back to their youth. Kang Tae Joo is determined to solve the case and catch the killer, but in order to do so, he must join forces with his former tormentor.

As the two men fiercely stare each other down, the poster’s caption teases a “crime investigation drama” based on a “hateful alliance.”

“The Scarecrow” will premiere on April 20 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Hae Soo in “Phantom” on Viki below:

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And check out Lee Hee Joon’s film “Handsome Guys” below:

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