Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, April Week 1
The top three songs remained the same as last week, with IVE’s “BANG BANG” at No. 1 song for the fourth straight week.
Remaining at No. 2 is Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” BLACKPINK’s “GO” maintains its position at No. 3.
Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week.
Moving up 15 spots to No. 5 is YENA’s “Catch Catch,” the title track from her fifth mini album “LOVE CATCHER.” The electro pop song playfully captures the tension of a “chasing and being chased” relationship and the push-and-pull of emotions.
Debuting at No. 6 is “SWIM,” the title track from BTS’s fifth full album “ARIRANG.” “SWIM” is an alternative pop track about continuing to swim onwards without stopping amid the waves of life.
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1 (–) BANG BANG
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 6 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (–) RUDE!
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
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3 (–) GO
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
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4 (–) 404 (New Era)
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 8 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
5 (+15) Catch Catch
- Chart Info
- 20 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
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6 (new) SWIM
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 6 Peak on chart
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7 (–) Landing in Love
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 21 Number of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
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8 (-2) My whole world
- Chart Info
- 6 Previous rank
- 11 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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9 (-4) Good Goodbye
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 22 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
10 (-2) NOT CUTE ANYMORE
- Chart Info
- 8 Previous rank
- 16 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (-1)
|Blue Valentine
|NMIXX
|12 (+6)
|UNIQUE
|P1Harmony
|13 (-1)
|Love Love Love
|Epik High
|14 (-3)
|멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love)
|Lee Chanhyuk
|15 (-2)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|16 (-1)
|미워 (Ego)
|Crush
|17 (–)
|타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE)
|Davichi
|18 (-4)
|사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain)
|Lim Hyun Jung
|19 (-3)
|SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
|LE SSERAFIM
|20 (new)
|BOTTOMS UP
|AB6IX
|21 (new)
|Babyface
|ODD YOUTH
|22 (new)
|THAT’S A NO NO
|ITZY
|23 (+8)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|24 (-1)
|ONE MORE TIME
|ALLDAY PROJECT
|25 (+14)
|FLYING HIGH WITH U
|VINXEN
|26 (+2)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
|27 (new)
|DEAD MAN WALKING
|ALL(H)OURS
|28 (new)
|LATENCY
|LATENCY
|29 (-7)
|OVERDRIVE
|TWS
|30 (-6)
|like JENNIE
|Jennie
|31 (+15)
|눈을 감아도 (Even if I close my eyes (2026))
|SoonSoonHee (Jihwan)
|32 (+13)
|Moonwalkin’
|LNGSHOT
|33 (-6)
|달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say)
|Roy Kim
|34 (new)
|SHOWTIME
|AmbiO
|35 (-3)
|Knife
|ENHYPEN
|36 (-11)
|내가 살아있다는 증거 (I’m Alive)
|TUNEXX
|37 (-8)
|끝사랑 (Last Love)
|Tei
|38 (+2)
|Poison Ivy
|SKINZ
|39 (-3)
|BOTH SIDES
|NCT JNJM
|40 (+1)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|41 (-3)
|GO!
|CORTIS
|42 (-5)
|순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment)
|Lim Young Woong
|43 (-9)
|사랑의 언어 (Love Language)
|Kim Min Seok
|44 (-1)
|모르시나요 (Don’t you know)
|ZO ZAZZ
|45 (-10)
|힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick))
|noahjooda
|46 (-37)
|TOUGH LOVE
|Onew
|47 (-3)
|해바라기 (Sunflower (2026))
|Gavy NJ
|48 (-27)
|POP IT LIKE
|NouerA
|49 (-19)
|아 마음대로 다 된다! (Oh Perfect!)
|Dragon Pony
|50 (-31)
|염라 (Karma)
|Younha
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%