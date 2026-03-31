Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, April Week 1

The top three songs remained the same as last week, with IVE’s “BANG BANG” at No. 1 song for the fourth straight week.

Remaining at No. 2 is Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” BLACKPINK’s “GO” maintains its position at No. 3.

Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week.

Moving up 15 spots to No. 5 is YENA’s “Catch Catch,” the title track from her fifth mini album “LOVE CATCHER.” The electro pop song playfully captures the tension of a “chasing and being chased” relationship and the push-and-pull of emotions.

Debuting at No. 6 is “SWIM,” the title track from BTS’s fifth full album “ARIRANG.” “SWIM” is an alternative pop track about continuing to swim onwards without stopping amid the waves of life.

Singles Music Chart - April 2026, Week 1 1 (–) BANG BANG Album: REVIVE+ Artist/Band: IVE Music: Brady, Roman, Carpenter, Troy, MLITE Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young, Exy Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 6 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (–) RUDE! Album: RUDE! Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts Music: Thott, Rose, Karimi Lyrics: Park Tae Won, danke, Lee Hyung Suk Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

3 (–) GO Album: DEADLINE Artist/Band: BLACKPINK Music: Walter, Chris Martin, Rosé, Cirkut Lyrics: Chris Martin, Walter, Rosé, Danny Chung, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

4 (–) 404 (New Era) Album: Delulu Pack Artist/Band: KiiiKiii Music: Chapman, Bonnick, Berg, Cazzi Opeia Lyrics: Omega Sapien Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 8 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

5 (+15) Catch Catch Album: LOVE CATCHER Artist/Band: Yena Music: NATHAN, Roar, Myrhee, Coll' 8va, SKINNER BOX, JINLI, Youra Lyrics: Seo Jeong A, NATHAN Genres: Dance Chart Info 20 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 5 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

6 (new) SWIM Album: ARIRANG Artist/Band: BTS Music: Essien, Foreman, Spry, Baken, Tedder, RM, Spencer, Milano, Pdogg Lyrics: Essien, Foreman, Spry, Baken, Tedder, RM, Spencer, Milano, Pdogg Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 6 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

7 (–) Landing in Love Album: Take-off Artist/Band: HANRORO Music: HANRORO Lyrics: HANRORO Genres: Rock Chart Info 7 Previous rank 21 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart

8 (-2) My whole world Album: Absence Artist/Band: Car, the garden Music: Car, the garden, 623 Lyrics: Car, the garden Genres: Ballad Chart Info 6 Previous rank 11 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

9 (-4) Good Goodbye Album: Good Goodbye Artist/Band: Hwasa Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae Genres: Ballad Chart Info 5 Previous rank 22 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

10 (-2) NOT CUTE ANYMORE Album: NOT CUTE ANYMORE Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Harris, Sloan, youra Lyrics: Harris, Sloan, youra Genres: Dance Chart Info 8 Previous rank 16 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (-1) Blue Valentine NMIXX 12 (+6) UNIQUE P1Harmony 13 (-1) Love Love Love Epik High 14 (-3) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk 15 (-2) Drowning WOODZ 16 (-1) 미워 (Ego) Crush 17 (–) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi 18 (-4) 사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain) Lim Hyun Jung 19 (-3) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope) LE SSERAFIM 20 (new) BOTTOMS UP AB6IX 21 (new) Babyface ODD YOUTH 22 (new) THAT’S A NO NO ITZY 23 (+8) toxic till the end Rosé 24 (-1) ONE MORE TIME ALLDAY PROJECT 25 (+14) FLYING HIGH WITH U VINXEN 26 (+2) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody 27 (new) DEAD MAN WALKING ALL(H)OURS 28 (new) LATENCY LATENCY 29 (-7) OVERDRIVE TWS 30 (-6) like JENNIE Jennie 31 (+15) 눈을 감아도 (Even if I close my eyes (2026)) SoonSoonHee (Jihwan) 32 (+13) Moonwalkin’ LNGSHOT 33 (-6) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim 34 (new) SHOWTIME AmbiO 35 (-3) Knife ENHYPEN 36 (-11) 내가 살아있다는 증거 (I’m Alive) TUNEXX 37 (-8) 끝사랑 (Last Love) Tei 38 (+2) Poison Ivy SKINZ 39 (-3) BOTH SIDES NCT JNJM 40 (+1) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 41 (-3) GO! CORTIS 42 (-5) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong 43 (-9) 사랑의 언어 (Love Language) Kim Min Seok 44 (-1) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ 45 (-10) 힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick)) noahjooda 46 (-37) TOUGH LOVE Onew 47 (-3) 해바라기 (Sunflower (2026)) Gavy NJ 48 (-27) POP IT LIKE NouerA 49 (-19) 아 마음대로 다 된다! (Oh Perfect!) Dragon Pony 50 (-31) 염라 (Karma) Younha





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%