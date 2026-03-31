Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, April Week 1

Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, April Week 1

Music
Mar 31, 2026
by edward1849

The top three songs remained the same as last week, with IVE’s “BANG BANG” at No. 1 song for the fourth straight week.

Remaining at No. 2 is Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” BLACKPINK’s “GO” maintains its position at No. 3.

Two songs newly entered the top 10 this week.

Moving up 15 spots to No. 5 is YENA’s “Catch Catch,” the title track from her fifth mini album “LOVE CATCHER.” The electro pop song playfully captures the tension of a “chasing and being chased” relationship and the push-and-pull of emotions.

Debuting at No. 6 is “SWIM,” the title track from BTS’s fifth full album “ARIRANG.” “SWIM” is an alternative pop track about continuing to swim onwards without stopping amid the waves of life.

Singles Music Chart - April 2026, Week 1
  • 1 (–) BANG BANG
    Image of BANG BANG
    Album: REVIVE+
    Artist/Band: IVE
    • Music: Brady, Roman, Carpenter, Troy, MLITE
    • Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young, Exy
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 6 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 2 (–) RUDE!
    Image of RUDE!
    Album: RUDE!
    Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts
    • Music: Thott, Rose, Karimi
    • Lyrics: Park Tae Won, danke, Lee Hyung Suk
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 4 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
  • 3 (–) GO
    Image of GO
    Album: DEADLINE
    Artist/Band: BLACKPINK
    • Music: Walter, Chris Martin, Rosé, Cirkut
    • Lyrics: Chris Martin, Walter, Rosé, Danny Chung, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 4 (–) 404 (New Era)
    Image of 404 (New Era)
    Album: Delulu Pack
    Artist/Band: KiiiKiii
    • Music: Chapman, Bonnick, Berg, Cazzi Opeia
    • Lyrics: Omega Sapien
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 8 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 5 (+15) Catch Catch
    Image of Catch Catch
    Album: LOVE CATCHER
    Artist/Band: Yena
    • Music: NATHAN, Roar, Myrhee, Coll' 8va, SKINNER BOX, JINLI, Youra
    • Lyrics: Seo Jeong A, NATHAN
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 20 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 5 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 6 (new) SWIM
    Image of SWIM
    Album: ARIRANG
    Artist/Band: BTS
    • Music: Essien, Foreman, Spry, Baken, Tedder, RM, Spencer, Milano, Pdogg
    • Lyrics: Essien, Foreman, Spry, Baken, Tedder, RM, Spencer, Milano, Pdogg
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 6 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 7 (–) Landing in Love
    Image of Landing in Love
    Album: Take-off
    Artist/Band: HANRORO
    • Music: HANRORO
    • Lyrics: HANRORO
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 21 Number of week on chart
       
    • 4 Peak on chart
       
  • 8 (-2) My whole world
    Image of My whole world
    Album: Absence
    Artist/Band: Car, the garden
    • Music: Car, the garden, 623
    • Lyrics: Car, the garden
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 11 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 9 (-4) Good Goodbye
    Image of Good Goodbye
    Album: Good Goodbye
    Artist/Band: Hwasa
    • Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa
    • Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 22 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 10 (-2) NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Image of NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Album: NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Harris, Sloan, youra
    • Lyrics: Harris, Sloan, youra
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 8 Previous rank
       
    • 16 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (-1) Blue Valentine NMIXX
12 (+6) UNIQUE P1Harmony
13 (-1) Love Love Love Epik High
14 (-3) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk
15 (-2) Drowning WOODZ
16 (-1) 미워 (Ego) Crush
17 (–) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi
18 (-4) 사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain) Lim Hyun Jung
19 (-3) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope) LE SSERAFIM
20 (new) BOTTOMS UP AB6IX
21 (new) Babyface ODD YOUTH
22 (new) THAT’S A NO NO ITZY
23 (+8) toxic till the end Rosé
24 (-1) ONE MORE TIME ALLDAY PROJECT
25 (+14) FLYING HIGH WITH U VINXEN
26 (+2) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody
27 (new) DEAD MAN WALKING ALL(H)OURS
28 (new) LATENCY LATENCY
29 (-7) OVERDRIVE TWS
30 (-6) like JENNIE Jennie
31 (+15) 눈을 감아도 (Even if I close my eyes (2026)) SoonSoonHee (Jihwan)
32 (+13) Moonwalkin’ LNGSHOT
33 (-6) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim
34 (new) SHOWTIME AmbiO
35 (-3) Knife ENHYPEN
36 (-11) 내가 살아있다는 증거 (I’m Alive) TUNEXX
37 (-8) 끝사랑 (Last Love) Tei
38 (+2) Poison Ivy SKINZ
39 (-3) BOTH SIDES NCT JNJM
40 (+1) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
41 (-3) GO! CORTIS
42 (-5) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong
43 (-9) 사랑의 언어 (Love Language) Kim Min Seok
44 (-1) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ
45 (-10) 힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick)) noahjooda
46 (-37) TOUGH LOVE Onew
47 (-3) 해바라기 (Sunflower (2026)) Gavy NJ
48 (-27) POP IT LIKE NouerA
49 (-19) 아 마음대로 다 된다! (Oh Perfect!) Dragon Pony
50 (-31) 염라 (Karma) Younha


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

BLACKPINK
BTS
Car the garden
HANRORO
Hearts2Hearts
Hwasa
ILLIT
IVE
KiiiKiii
Soompi Spotlight
Weekly Music Chart 2026
Yena

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