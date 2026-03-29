Watch: Park Hae Soo And Lee Hee Joon Begin A Precarious Partnership In 'The Scarecrow' Teaser

ENA’s upcoming drama “The Scarecrow” has unveiled a second teaser!

“The Scarecrow” follows a detective investigating a series of murders who is forced into an unlikely partnership with a man he despises. Set between 1988 and 2019, the suspenseful story tracks two men bound by misfortune and an uneasy alliance of hatred as they chase the truth across 30 years.

Park Hae Soo stars as Kang Tae Joo, an ace detective who is assigned to a serial murder case in Gangseong. Lee Hee Joon plays Cha Si Young, an elite prosecutor in charge of the case who used to bully his former classmate Kang Tae Joo during their school days.

The newly released teaser begins with Kang Tae Joo’s calm yet resolute voice, stating, “I’ll catch you,” raising the stakes as suspicions rise regarding a suspected serial killer case in Gangseong. However, the arrival of his former classmate Cha Si Young creates unexpected twists in the investigation. When the two first reunite, Cha Si Young pulls Kang Tae Joo in a hug, saying, “I missed you,” but Cha Si Young’s smiling face only reminds Kang Tae Joo of his nightmare-like past.

Having met for the first time in 30 years as a detective and prosecutor working on the same case, their collaboration creates great sense of tension, highlighting Kang Tae Joo as the “detective chasing after the killer” and Cha Si Young as the “prosecutor chasing after the detective.” Near the end of the teaser, Kang Tae Joo warns, “I’m not the same Kang Tae Joo from the past. Don’t mess with me!” while Cha Si Young resolves, “I’m going to keep you by my side,” raising anticipation for their precarious collaboration.

Watch the full teaser below!

“The Scarecrow” will premiere on April 20 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Hae Soo and Lee Hee Joon in “Chimera”:

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