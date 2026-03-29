NCT's Jaemin Thanks Namgoong Min For Showing Love At NCT DREAM's Concert

Namgoong Min made a sweet show of support for NCT’s Jaemin!

On March 29, Jaemin took to social media to thank his doppelganger Namgoong Min for thoughtfully sending a coffee truck to the venue of NCT DREAM’s encore concert “THE DREAM SHOW 4 : FUTURE THE DREAM.”

Ahead of Day 6 of the concert, which will be held at Seoul’s KSPO Dome, Jaemin shared photos of himself posing with the truck on NCT DREAM’s social media accounts. Calling Namgoong Min by the nickname he recently used during their joint appearance on the YouTube channel KODE—“Marry”—he wrote, “Marry, darling, thank you.”

Earlier this year, after years of fans noting the uncanny physical resemblance between Jaemin and Namgoong Min, the two stars appeared together on the YouTube show “SELF-ON KODE.”

During their episode of the show, Namgoong Min thrilled fans by hinting at the possibility that they might appear together in a film or a drama. When the production team pointed out that many people have been hoping to see the two of them do some sort of project together, the actor enthusiastically replied, “Actually, I’ve found a role like that. If I end up doing that project, I think an official casting offer will be sent to your agency.”

You can watch the full episode with English subtitles below:

Watch Namgoong Min’s drama “Stove League” on Viki below:

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And watch Jaemin in NCT DREAM’s film “NCT DREAM THE MOVIE : In A DREAM” below:

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