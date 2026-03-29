Kim Seung Soo And Kim Hyung Mook's Rivalry Suddenly Takes A Positive Turn In 'Recipe For Love'

KBS2’s “Recipe for Love” has unveiled new stills ahead of the upcoming episode!

Spoilers

Previously, Gong Jeong Han (Kim Seung Soo) suspected that Yang Dong Ik (Kim Hyung Mook) would threaten him after the video of Cha Se Ri (So Yi Hyun) falling circulated online. However, Yang Dong Ik did not make any special moves, raising suspicion.

The newly released stills unexpectedly showcase Gong Jeong Han and Yang Dong Ik acting affectionately with one another. They visit the meat grilling restaurant where Gong Woo Jae (Kim Sun Bin) is working part-time at and share a sincere conversation. Gong Jeong Han lets down his normally prickly personality to have a sincere heartfelt conversation with Yang Dong Ik. Meanwhile, Gong Woo Jae watches the two converse with a slightly confused yet supportive smile, making viewers question if this will finally be the turning point in their relationship.

Another still captures the two sharing a “love shot” by drinking shots with their arms intertwined, appearing to have grown much closer together amidst a comfortable atmosphere with alcohol. The two even head home together with their arms around each other’s shoulders, signaling their improved relationship.

The next episode of “Recipe for Love” will air on March 29 at 8 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Kim Seung Soo in “Three Bold Siblings” on Viki:

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