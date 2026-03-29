ILLIT's 'Magnetic' Becomes Their 1st MV To Hit 300 Million Views

ILLIT has achieved a new impressive YouTube milestone!

On March 29 at approximately 8:30 p.m. KST, the girl group’s music video for their debut track “Magnetic” surpassed 300 million views on YouTube, meaning that it took approximately two years and four days to achieve the feat since the music video’s release on March 25, 2024 at 6 p.m. KST.

“Magnetic” is ILLIT’s first music video to surpass the 300 million mark, and it was also the group’s first music video to reach 100 million as well as 200 million.

Congratulations to ILLIT! Celebrate by watching the music video for “Magnetic” again below: