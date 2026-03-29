Watch: ZEROBASEONE Kicks Off New Era As 5-Member Group With Exciting Logo Teaser

ZEROBASEONE has entered a new era!

On March 30 at midnight KST, ZEROBASEONE released an “Official Logo Move” video introducing their brand-new logo.

After wrapping up their activities as a nine-member group earlier this month, ZEROBASEONE is currently gearing up for their first-ever comeback as a five-member group consisting of Sung Han Bin, Kim Ji Woong, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, and Park Gun Wook.

Although ZEROBASEONE’s agency has not yet announced a comeback date, unconfirmed reports have suggested that they are preparing to make their return in May.

Check out ZEROBASEONE’s new logo teaser below!

Watch ZEROBASEONE’s variety show “CAMP ZEROBASEONE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Top Photo Credit: KCON USA