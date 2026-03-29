'Climax' And 'Perfect Crown' Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

“Climax” and “Perfect Crown” swept all of the top spots on this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

This week, “Climax” rose to No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “Climax” top the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but it also dominated the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members. Ju Ji Hoon rose to No. 1, while his co-stars Ha Ji Won and Cha Joo Young followed at No. 3 and No. 9 respectively.

The next highest-ranking spots on both lists went to MBC’s upcoming series “Perfect Crown,” which debuted at No. 2 on this week’s drama list. Leads IU and Byeon Woo Seok also entered the actor list at No. 2 and No. 6 respectively.

SBS’s “Phantom Lawyer” stayed strong at No. 3 on the drama list, with star Yoo Yeon Seok taking No. 4 on the actor list.

Netflix’s “Boyfriend on Demand” ranked No. 4 on this week’s drama list, while leads BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Seo In Guk came in at No. 5 and No. 8 on the actor list respectively.

tvN’s “Mad Concrete Dreams” took No. 5 on the drama list, and star Ha Jung Woo made the actor list at No. 7.

Finally, tvN’s “Siren’s Kiss” and its leading lady Park Min Young claimed the No. 10 spot on both lists.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

ENA “Climax” MBC “Perfect Crown” SBS “Phantom Lawyer” Netflix “Boyfriend on Demand” tvN “Mad Concrete Dreams” JTBC “Still Shining” MBC “In Your Radiant Season” JTBC “The Practical Guide to Love” TV Chosun “Doctor Shin” tvN “Siren’s Kiss”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Ju Ji Hoon (“Climax”) IU (“Perfect Crown”) Ha Ji Won (“Climax”) Yoo Yeon Seok (“Phantom Lawyer”) Jisoo (“Boyfriend on Demand”) Byeon Woo Seok (“Perfect Crown”) Ha Jung Woo (“Mad Concrete Dreams”) Seo In Guk (“Boyfriend on Demand”) Cha Joo Young (“Climax”) Park Min Young (“Siren’s Kiss”)

Start watching “Climax” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or catch up on “Phantom Lawyer” here:

Watch Now

And check out “Mad Concrete Dreams” below!

Watch Now