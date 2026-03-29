CLOSE YOUR EYES' Agency Clarifies Rumors + Threatens Legal Action
UNCORE has released a statement addressing recent rumors about a member of CLOSE YOUR EYES.
Earlier this week, CLOSE YOUR EYES’ Jang Yeojun came under fire online when some accused him of vaping during a recent Weverse live broadcast. Some alleged that during the live broadcast, which was audio-only, Jang Yeojun repeatedly made noises consistent with vaping.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident last week, Jang Yeojun sent a cryptic series of messages on Weverse DM about a hypothetical instance of preferential treatment. The messages led to speculation that Jang Yeojun might have been complaining about favoritism within the group’s agency.
On March 28, UNCORE responded with an official statement addressing both incidents and warning that it would take legal action against defamation of its artist’s character through rumors or “malicious slander and insults.”
The agency’s full statement is as follows:
Hello.
This is UNCORE.
We have confirmed that false information about our artist has recently been spreading through online communities and social media.
In particular, the claims being made by some parties regarding a live broadcast are untrue. The live broadcast in question was held in the presence of agency staff, and the portion [of the live broadcast] that is being brought up as problematic has been confirmed to be background noise caused by the practice room environment.
We would also like to address the remarks made by the artist on a communication platform last week.
Although the remarks in question were not taking aim at a specific individual or situation, during the process of listening to fans’ concerns and communicating with them, certain expressions were interpreted differently.
Nevertheless, we acknowledge the gravity of the situation and the fact that [these remarks] caused concern and confusion among the fans.
We will continuously provide internal oversight and guidance so that our artist can express themselves with greater care while communicating with fans.
Additionally, regarding acts that defame our artist’s character, such as speculation based on unverified information, the creation and spreading of rumors, or malicious slander and insults, we intend to gather evidence related to these acts and respond with strong legal action without any leniency.
We ask that you refrain from indiscriminately spreading false information.
We will continue to do our utmost to protect our artist in the future as well.
Thank you.