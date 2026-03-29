CLOSE YOUR EYES' Agency Clarifies Rumors + Threatens Legal Action

UNCORE has released a statement addressing recent rumors about a member of CLOSE YOUR EYES.

Earlier this week, CLOSE YOUR EYES’ Jang Yeojun came under fire online when some accused him of vaping during a recent Weverse live broadcast. Some alleged that during the live broadcast, which was audio-only, Jang Yeojun repeatedly made noises consistent with vaping.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident last week, Jang Yeojun sent a cryptic series of messages on Weverse DM about a hypothetical instance of preferential treatment. The messages led to speculation that Jang Yeojun might have been complaining about favoritism within the group’s agency.

On March 28, UNCORE responded with an official statement addressing both incidents and warning that it would take legal action against defamation of its artist’s character through rumors or “malicious slander and insults.”

The agency’s full statement is as follows: