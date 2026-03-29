Park Ji Hoon And Choi Hyun Wook Thrill Fans By Showing Off Their Friendship

The friendship between Choi Hyun Wook and Park Ji Hoon is still going strong!

On March 30 KST, Choi Hyun Wook revealed on Instagram Stories that he had recently hung out with his former “Weak Hero” co-star.

The actor thrilled fans by sharing a cute selfie that they had snapped together and tagging Park Ji Hoon.

Park Ji Hoon and Choi Hyun Wook famously starred together in the hit 2022 drama “Weak Hero Class 1.” When Park Ji Hoon reprised his role in “Weak Hero Class 2” three years later, Choi Hyun Wook returned to make a special cameo appearance.

Watch Park Ji Hoon and Choi Hyun Wook in “Weak Hero Class 1” below:

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