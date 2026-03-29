'Yumi's Cells 3' Star Kim Jae Won Dishes On His Love-Hate Romance With Kim Go Eun

yumis-cells-3-star-kim-jae-won-dishes-on-his-love-hate-romance-with-kim-go-eun&utm_content_id=1828572wpp" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.viki.com']);"target="_blank" >Kim Jae Won has shared his thoughts on his upcoming drama “Yumi’s Cells 3”!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Yumi’s Cells” tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi (Kim Go Eun)—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action.

In Season 3, Kim Jae Won will be joining the cast as Yumi’s new love interest Soon Rok, an editorial PD at Julie Publishing. In contrast to his deceptively sweet face, Soon Rok is merciless when it comes to delivering brutally honest facts with zero sugarcoating.

Perhaps due to Soon Rok’s lack of filter, his arrival in Yumi’s life will add a spark of fire to her otherwise dull life, paving the way for a “love-hate romance” that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

When he is at work, the perfectionist Soon Rok is the epitome of a polished professional, exuding poise in his carefully styled hair and neatly tailored suit.

But Soon Rok is hiding a secret: he’s actually a total homebody who is only truly himself when he feels relaxed and comfortable at home, and his cells operate in low-power mode whenever he steps outside.

“Because I was a fan of the original webtoon and also the drama adaptation, I was so excited to [be part of Season 3],” shared Kim Jae Won. “I fell in love with the unique way this drama makes your heart flutter, as well as the unexpected duality of Soon Rok’s ‘on-off’ charms.”

“I think the character of Yumi played by Kim Go Eun, along with Yumi’s cells, are so cute and lovable,” continued the actor. “‘Yumi’s Cells’ is a drama where the viewers become the cells as they follow along with Yumi’s emotions. In this season, many incidents will unfold as Yumi meets Soon Rok. I hope that you enjoy watching Soon Rok, who has a strong sense of responsibility when it comes to work but has an unexpected polar-opposite charm at home.”

“Yumi’s Cells 3” premieres on April 13 at 6 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out teasers for the drama with English subtitles below!

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