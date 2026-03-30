IU And Byeon Woo Seok Are A Couple Straight Out Of A Fairy Tale In 'Perfect Crown'

MBC’s upcoming drama “Perfect Crown” has unveiled its main poster!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” will tell the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

The newly released poster captures the chemistry between Seong Hui Ju and Grand Prince Ian as they waltz together in a banquet hall illuminated by dazzling lights.

The two make a picture-perfect couple—so much so that it’s hard to believe that their marriage is only a contractual union born of ambition rather than love. As they gaze into one another’s eyes while dancing close together, the romantic tension between the soon-to-be-married couple heightens anticipation for their evolving relationship.

The “Perfect Crown” production team commented, “This poster captures the waltz scene, which was seen briefly in the teaser, as a romantic moment between the two characters alone.”

“We hope that viewers will also experience the intoxicating atmosphere of the grand ball,” they continued. “Please keep an eye on the story of the royal couple as they each move forward towards the futures they desire.”

“Perfect Crown” will premiere on April 10 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” on Viki below:

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And check out IU’s film “Shades of the Heart” below!

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