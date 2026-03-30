'The Practical Guide To Love' Heads Into Final Week On Ratings Rise

JTBC’s “The Practical Guide to Love” has only two episodes left to go!

On March 29, the romantic comedy enjoyed a rise in viewership ahead of the final week of its run. According to Nielsen Korea, “The Practical Guide to Love” climbed to an average nationwide rating for 4.4 percent for its latest episode.

TV Chosun’s “Doctor Shin,” which airs in the same time slot, rose slightly to an average nationwide rating of 1.2 percent for the night.

tvN’s “Mad Concrete Dreams” took first place in its time slot across all cable channels as it wrapped up the first half of its run, jumping nearly a full percentage point to an average nationwide rating of 3.4 percent.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” remained the most-watched show of Sunday with an average nationwide rating of 14.5 percent.

Watch full episodes of “The Practical Guide to Love” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And catch up on “Mad Concrete Dreams” below!

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