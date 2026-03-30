3 Points To Anticipate In Kim Hye Yoon And Lee Jong Won’s Upcoming Film “Salmokji : Whispering Water”

Get ready for the terrifying horror of the upcoming film “Salmokji : Whispering Water”!

“Salmokji : Whispering Water” is a horror film about a production crew sent to a reservoir named Salmokji to reshoot road-view footage after an unidentified figure was spotted in their initial footage. There, they encounter a mysterious presence lurking in the dark, deep water.

Ahead of its release, “Salmokji : Whispering Water” unveiled three reasons to tune in to the film!

1. The inescapable terror of a water ghost

Director Lee Sang Min said he conceived the film after seeing a road map image that abruptly stopped at the entrance. Starting with the question, “Why did the recording end there?” he built an intense horror concept: a reservoir that anyone can enter, but no one can escape once they step inside.

By tapping into water’s entrancing nature, “Salmokji : Whispering Water” deepens its mystery and pulls audiences into its dark, deep waters.

2. The ensemble of 7 actors signaling a new generation shift in Korean horror

“Salmokji : Whispering Water” stars Kim Hye Yoon as Su In, returning to the screen after four years as a “horror queen,” alongside Lee Jong Won as Ki Tae, one of the most anticipated actors of 2026, in his first leading role in a commercial film.

Also in the cast is Kim Jun Han as Kyo Sik, who heightens tension with his mysterious presence, as well as Kim Young Sung and Oh Dong Min, who deliver fully immersive performances. Rounding out the lineup are Yoon Jae Chan and Jang Da A, making their screen debuts as the Gen Z couple Sung Bin and Se Jeong, who are trying to escape the reservoir.

The strong synergy among these seven distinct actors is set to command the screen.

3. Director Lee Sang Min’s bold direction

The film features director Lee Sang Min’s bold direction, driven by his strong passion for the horror genre and his steadily growing filmography. Lee Sang Min, who gained attention at domestic film festivals with short films such as “Honor Guard” and “Hamjinabi,” makes his feature debut with “Salmokji : Whispering Water.”

He builds tension by highlighting the properties of water, including shimmering reflections on the surface, unclear shapes beyond rippling waves, and sounds that should never come from the water. In addition, filming techniques such as a 360-degree panoramic camera and motion detectors make the horror within Salmokji feel even more vivid.

Lee Sang Min’s new approach is expected to gradually pull audiences into the center of Salmokji, delivering relentless terror.

“Salmokji : Whispering Water” is scheduled to hit theaters on April 8.

In the meantime, watch Kim Hye Yoon in “Lovely Runner”:

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And watch Lee Jong Won in “Brewing Love” below:

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