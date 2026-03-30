SEVENTEEN's Agency Shares Legal Update On Actions To Protect Artists' Rights In 2026

PLEDIS Entertainment has shared an update regarding legal action to protect SEVENTEEN’s rights.

On March 30, PLEDIS Entertainment shared the following notice on legal proceedings against violation of artist rights:

Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment.

We maintain a policy of regular and firm legal action against various malicious posts targeting SEVENTEEN, including the spread of false information, insults, and defamation. Below is an update on our progress as of the first quarter of 2026.

1. Progress of Major Cases Currently Underway (Defamation, Malicious International Accounts, etc.)

– Case of Defamation via False Statements: The case has been transferred from the prosecution to the court. We are actively cooperating, including by submitting additional opinions, to ensure that strict legal sanctions are imposed on the defendant.

– Tracking international malicious accounts (X, Google, etc.): Following the U.S. court’s decision to grant a subpoena, we have received the identity information of the malicious accounts from X. These accounts have been continuously posting false information and defamatory posts about the artists for several years. Based on the information obtained, we have applied for fact verification with relevant domestic authorities and are proceeding with legal procedures to more accurately identify the accounts based on the information secured.

– Unauthorized Information Leaks: Based on precedents where fines were imposed for the leak of confidential information, we will further strengthen internal information security to prevent the occurrence of the same illegal acts.

Due to the nature of legal procedures, the above cases require considerable time, but we would like to once again emphasize that we will hold those responsible fully accountable without any settlement or leniency until the cases are concluded.

2. Legal Action Against Authors of Repeated/Organized Malicious Posts

We are collecting in real-time instances of posts mocking, disparaging, sexually harassing, and containing malicious distortion of information about artists occurring on major domestic and international communities, music sites, and short-form video platforms, and we are regularly filing criminal complaints. In particular, we have completed the collection of evidence regarding acts of repeatedly creating and deleting posts to evade punishment, as well as acts of systematically creating posts to slander specific members. Accordingly, we plan to proceed with legal action against the authors of these posts.

3. Notice Regarding the Arrest of Professional Ticket Scalpers

We have long cooperated with the investigation into professional ticket scalpers who have been obtaining tickets through illicit means and reselling them for millions of won, making exorbitant profits. As a result, as recently reported in the media, a group of scalpers who used macro programs to acquire large quantities of tickets and then resold them at high prices, generating approximately 7 billion won in illicit profits, were apprehended by the police. In relation to this case, we have been closely cooperating with the investigative authorities, participating in on-site crackdowns and monitoring, and continuously submitting relevant data and written opinions. We will continue to respond strongly to the organized and repeated illegal activities of professional ticket scalpers.

4. Guidelines for Submitting Fan Reports and Protection of Artists Serving in the Military

The invaluable reports that fans submit through the “HYBE Artist Rights Violation Report Website (https://protect.hybecorp.com)” are being used as key resources for protecting our artists. To ensure that reports can be used as evidence, we recommend submitting a full PC screen capture or a PDF file that clearly shows the URL, post content, username, posting date, and capture date. Additionally, groundless defamation and speculation regarding personal information of artists currently fulfilling their military service faithfully can cause serious harm to the artist personally and negatively impact their service environment. We are monitoring such types of posts with extra care and taking immediate legal action without settlement.

We are always grateful for the affection and dedication shown by fans of SEVENTEEN. Even if it takes some time, we will continue to work to ensure that the rights of our artists are fully protected.

Thank you.