Top 5 K-Dramas On Viki In March 2026

Top 5 K-Dramas On Viki In March 2026

Drama
Mar 31, 2026
by S Kim

Spring into your next binge! Here are the top five K-dramas that Viki users loved the most in March.

The Practical Guide to Love

“The Practical Guide to Love” is a rom-com drama starring Han Ji Min as Lee Ui Yeong, a woman who dives into the world of blind dates after deciding to pursue love. When she meets two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey toward discovering what true love really means.

Watch “The Practical Guide to Love” on Viki:

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Climax

“Climax” follows the gripping survival story of prosecutor Bang Tae Seop (Ju Ji Hoon), who plunges into a power-driven cartel in his quest to climb South Korea’s hierarchy of power.

Watch “Climax” below:

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Phantom Lawyer

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows the adventures of Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

Start watching “Phantom Lawyer” below:

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Mad Concrete Dreams

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama starring Ha Jung Woo as Ki Su Jong, a struggling landlord who gets caught up in crime to protect his family and property. Despite achieving the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to become entangled in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

Catch up on “Mad Concrete Dreams” below:

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Our Universe

“Our Universe” is a romance drama that follows Sun Tae Hyung (Bae In Hyuk) and Woo Hyun Jin (Roh Jeong Eui), two in-laws who harbor deep misunderstandings about each other but unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in under the same roof, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

Binge-watch “Our Universe” on Viki:

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Vote in the poll above to share which K-dramas you loved the most this past month!

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Climax
Mad Concrete Dreams
Our Universe
Phantom Lawyer
The Practical Guide to Love
Viki Top 5

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