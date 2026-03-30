Jang Yoon Joo, Lee Jong Won, TXT’s Yeonjun, And More To Star In New Fashion Survival Show As Mentors

Jang Yoon Joo, Lee Jong Won, TXT’s Yeonjun, Cha Jung Won, Shin Hyun Ji, Ahn Ah Reum, and Yanggaeng will be starring together in a new survival show!

On March 30, tvN announced that its new variety program, “Kill It: Style Creator War” (literal title), will premiere in May and revealed the mentor lineup representing K-fashion.

“Kill It” is a project to discover the most iconic figures in today’s fashion world, following the journey to find the next generation of style creators. The show is produced by the team behind series like “Korea’s Next Top Model” and “Project Runway Korea.”

The mentors leading the project include Jang Yoon Joo, Lee Jong Won, and TXT’s Yeonjun. Joining them are Cha Jung Won, known for her unique casual style; top global model Shin Hyun Ji; visual director Ahn Ah Reum; and stylist Yanggaeng, all experts in their fields who will guide the participants’ growth.

Participants selected through a preliminary open recruitment will showcase their versatile and creative skills, competing to become the new face of K-fashion.

The production team said, “‘Kill It’ will be a vivid stage where the trendiest style icons are born.”

“Kill It” is set to premiere in May. Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch Jang Yoon Joo in “Ms. Incognito” on Viki:

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And Lee Jong Won in “Brewing Love” below:

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