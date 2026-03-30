Kim Hee Ae And Noh Sang Hyun Confirmed For Korean Remake Of British Series 'Gold Digger'

Kim Hee Ae and Noh Sang Hyun have been confirmed to star in a new drama!

On March 30, JTBC announced the cast for its upcoming drama “Gold Digger.”

A Korean remake of the British series of the same name, “Gold Digger” tells the story of a fatal young man who approaches a successful middle-aged woman. The drama is set to showcase a tense psychological battle between the two who keep doubting each other—”Is it love or a con?”— and misunderstand each other’s true feelings.

Stay tuned for more updates on the broadcast schedule.

In the meantime, watch Noh Sang Hyun in “Love in the Big City” on Viki:

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Also check out Kim Hee Ae in “The Moon”:

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