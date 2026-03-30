Kim Hee Ae And Noh Sang Hyun Confirmed For Korean Remake Of British Series 'Gold Digger'

Kim Hee Ae And Noh Sang Hyun Confirmed For Korean Remake Of British Series "Gold Digger"

Drama
Mar 30, 2026
by S Kim

Kim Hee Ae and Noh Sang Hyun have been confirmed to star in a new drama!

On March 30, JTBC announced the cast for its upcoming drama “Gold Digger.”

A Korean remake of the British series of the same name, “Gold Digger” tells the story of a fatal young man who approaches a successful middle-aged woman. The drama is set to showcase a tense psychological battle between the two who keep doubting each other—”Is it love or a con?”— and misunderstand each other’s true feelings.

Stay tuned for more updates on the broadcast schedule.

In the meantime, watch Noh Sang Hyun in “Love in the Big City” on Viki:

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Also check out Kim Hee Ae in “The Moon”:

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Source (1)

Kim Hee Ae
Noh Sang Hyun

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