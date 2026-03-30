Park Min Young Becomes A Prime Suspect In “Siren’s Kiss”

tvN’s Monday–Tuesday drama “Siren’s Kiss” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller that follows inspector Cha Woo Seok (Wi Ha Joon) as he investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with Han Seol Ah (Park Min Young), a mesmerizing woman suspected to be at the center of it all.

Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, Han Seol Ah is arrested by the police in connection with Baek Joon Beom’s (Kim Jung Hyun) death. She is found next to Baek Joon Beom’s body, which shows a fatal chest wound, and is taken into custody as a suspect. Blood on her hands and face is still visible as she is brought to the police station, where she sits in the interrogation room for questioning by detectives.

Han Seol Ah, however, stays silent, refusing to speak throughout the session. The detectives respond by intensifying their questioning.

They believe Han Seol Ah had enough motive to commit murder, pointing to the long-standing feud between her and Baek Joon Beom, evidence of stalking, and the heated physical fight that happened just before the incident. Suspicion related to Kim Yoon Ji’s (Lee Elijah) death also adds pressure, suggesting the investigation will become even more relentless.

Although suspicions are growing, no conclusive evidence has emerged. It remains to be seen whether Han Seol Ah can escape the investigation again, and what the full story behind the case will reveal.

The next episode will air on March 30 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

While you wait, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” below:

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