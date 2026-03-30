Ju Ji Hoon’s Firm Resolve And Ha Ji Won’s Inner Turmoil Hint At A Turning Point In “Climax”

“Climax” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Climax” follows the gripping survival story of prosecutor Bang Tae Seop (Ju Ji Hoon), who plunges into a power-driven cartel in his quest to climb South Korea’s hierarchy of power.

Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, suspicions surrounding the murder of Oh Gwang Jae (Seo Hyun Woo) spiral out of control, pushing the characters to the brink. Amid conflicting interests, truth and lies become entangled, and a series of choices aimed at overturning the situation drives the tension to its peak. The clash between power players attempting to shift the tide will trigger an unpredictable series of events.

The newly released stills capture Bang Tae Seop making a phone call with a stern facial expression, as if he has made a firm decision. His resolute steps as he heads somewhere hint at a turning point.

Chu Sang Ah (Ha Ji Won) shows a mix of anxiety and wariness as she engages in a phone call, adding to the tension. In one image, she is seen standing in front of a vehicle, her firm resolve and deep inner turmoil sparking curiosity about her transformation.

More stills show Hwang Jung Won (Nana) wiretapping in an effort to uncover the truth, Kwon Jong Wook (Oh Jung Se) seemingly facing a crisis as the situation escalates, and Lee Yang Mi (Cha Joo Young) making strategic moves to manipulate public opinion, hinting that the conflict will intensify further.

The next episode of “Climax” airs on March 30 at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch the previous episodes of “Climax” with English subtitles on Viki:

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