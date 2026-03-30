3 Reasons To Anticipate Yoon Jong Hun And Uhm Hyun Kyung's Upcoming Drama “Our Happy Days”

Get ready for the new family drama “Our Happy Days”!

“Our Happy Days” is a warm family series filled with stories from multiple generations, centering on a tense clash between the world’s most perfect man and an endearingly clumsy woman—each striving to become the main character of their own life.

Ahead of its premiere, “Our Happy Days” unveiled three reasons to tune in to the drama!

1. The main characters who get entangled in work, love, and family

At the center of the story, Go Gyeol (Yoon Jong Hun) and Jo Eun Ae (Uhm Hyun Kyung) are characters with completely opposite personalities. Starting as rivals, they slowly grow fond of each other, promising a mix of fun and romance.

Go Min Ho (Jung Yoon) and Seo Seung Ri (Yoon Da Young) add more complexity to the love story, navigating love and jealousy, which triggers a chain of dramatic events. The connections between the four characters extend beyond themselves, affecting their families and setting the stage for a story full of chaos.

2. A heartwarming family story of joy and sorrow led by veteran actors

Veteran actors bring depth and realism to the story as pairs: Kang Yeon Ja (Kim Hye Ok) and Jo Sung Joon (Sunwoo Jae Duk); Go Dae Chi (Yoon Da Hoon) and Eun Soo Jung (Moon Hee Kyung); Yoo Jung Ran (Lee Sang Sook) and Seo Kwon Sik (Jung Ho Bin); and Go Kang Soo (Lee Ho Jae) and Lee Young Hwa (Jung Young Sook).

With their subtle and heartfelt performances, they bring the story’s joys and sorrows to life.

3. The characters’ hidden personal stories

“Our Happy Days” shows the warmth of family and the private lives of its characters amid nonstop events. Personal stories that mix sadness and tension, like Jo Eun Ae, who hides the secret of losing her company from her family, and Jo Sung Joon, who has spent almost a year faking his daily commute after being laid off, give the drama intensity.

Amid complicated lives, characters facing crises find strength through their families, showing the value of a well-crafted family drama. By exploring ordinary yet meaningful lives, “Our Happy Days” promises to bring warmth to viewers and highlight the true meaning of family.

“Our Happy Days” is scheduled to premiere on March 30 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yoon Jong Hun in “The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection”:

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Also watch Uhm Hyun Kyung in “Defendant” on Viki:

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