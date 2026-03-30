Go Youn Jung Is The Only One Who Still Believes In Koo Kyo Hwan In “We Are All Trying Here”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “We Are All Trying Here” has unveiled new stills featuring Go Youn Jung and Koo Kyo Hwan!

“We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace.

The newly released photos include a brain map image that aims to help viewers better understand Byun Eun Ah (Go Youn Jung). A portion of Byun Eun Ah’s mind is occupied by the company Choi Film, the film production company where she works as a planning PD. Thanks to her sharp insight and unique way of reviewing scripts, she earned the nickname “The Axe.” However, her exceptional talent has ironically become a source of trouble, as it has provoked intense envy and jealousy from her boss CEO Choi Dong Hyun (Choi Won Young).

At the deepest part of her mind lies “anxiety.” Whenever her relationships become strained or she faces unexpected emotions, she suffers from nosebleeds. These are physical signals triggered when the wounds buried deep within her past begin to resurface. Despite her flawless exterior as a sharp and meticulous script reviewer, her fragile inner world raises curiosity about the origins of her trauma.

For Byun Eun Ah, her grandmother holds a meaning that goes beyond mere family. Her grandmother, who raised her by making kimbap at dawn every day, has quietly filled the void left by her mother’s absence. Taking her grandmother as a role model, Byun Eun Ah dreams of becoming a strong woman who can stand firm in any situation, and she plans to fight her sense of worthlessness in her own way.

Hwang Dong Man is the figure who breathes new life into Byun Eun Ah’s world. While others dismiss him as a source of fatigue for having failed to debut even after 20 years, Byun Eun Ah sees in him a vitality stronger than anyone else’s. She believes he is not weak at all but rather possesses an innocent energy with a thousand doors open within his heart. Her perspective sparks anticipation for how these two individuals, each carrying their own shortcomings, will come to support one another.

“We Are All Trying Here” is set to premiere on April 18 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Go Youn Jung in “He Is Psychometric” below:

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Also watch Koo Kyo Hwan’s film “Once We Were Us” on Viki:

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