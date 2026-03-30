Yoon Jong Hun And Uhm Hyun Kyung Face Crucial Moments That Shape Their Futures In “Our Happy Days” Premiere

“Our Happy Days” is finally set to premiere!

“Our Happy Days” is a warm family series filled with stories from multiple generations, centering on a tense clash between the world’s most perfect man and an endearingly clumsy woman—each striving to become the main character of their own life.

Ahead of its premiere today, newly released stills offer a glimpse of Go Gyeol (Yoon Jong Hun) and Jo Eun Ae (Uhm Hyun Kyung) as they go about their separate lives in New York and Seoul. Go Gyeol, a successful architect, is seen at an awards ceremony, drawing attention when he unexpectedly appears in work attire. However, he soon becomes emotional while delivering his acceptance speech, raising curiosity about the hidden story behind his tears.

Meanwhile, Jo Eun Ae is shown on a crucial day that could determine the future of her company, Lucky Joy Tech. One still captures her displaying a shy expression at someone’s gesture. Despite her nervous excitement, she confidently continues her presentation in front of numerous investors, only to momentarily falter when faced with a sharp question from investor Go Min Ho (Jung Yoon). As she stands at a pivotal crossroads for her company, anticipation builds over whether she will successfully complete her presentation.

Elsewhere, Kang Soo Group chairman Go Kang Soo (Lee Ho Jae) appears in a hospital gown. Wearing a serious expression, he soon steels himself and makes a phone call that will change the fate of his grandson Go Gyeol, further raising anticipation for the premiere.

“Our Happy Days” premieres on March 30 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

Watch Yoon Jong Hun in “The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection”:

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Also watch Uhm Hyun Kyung in “Defendant” on Viki:

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