Wi Ha Joon Is Determined To Prove Park Min Young’s Innocence In “Siren’s Kiss”

tvN’s Monday–Tuesday drama “Siren’s Kiss” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller that follows inspector Cha Woo Seok (Wi Ha Joon) as he investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with Han Seol Ah (Park Min Young), a mesmerizing woman suspected to be at the center of it all.

Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, Cha Woo Seok struggles to prove the innocence of Han Seol Ah, who has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Baek Jun Beom (Kim Jung Hyun).

Previously in the drama, Cha Woo Seok teamed up with Han Seol Ah to uncover the truth behind the deaths surrounding her. After a persistent investigation, he even discovered that Han Seol Ah’s former lover, Lee Soo Ho (Kim Dong Jun), underwent full-body plastic surgery and returned to Korea as Baek Jun Beom. However, before Baek Jun Beom could be arrested on charges of stalking Han Seol Ah and the attempted murder of a relief organization team leader, he was found dead in a pool of blood, shocking everyone.

Han Seol Ah was found standing next to Baek Jun Beom with blood on her face and hands, leading to her being taken into police custody for his murder. However, Cha Woo Seok refuses to accept her guilt based solely on what was witnessed at the scene and calmly reexamines the evidence to prove her innocence.

In the newly released stills, Cha Woo Seok is seen closely examining bloodstains at the scene as if he has noticed something. From traces that others might have casually overlooked, he discovers new evidence that could become a turning point in the investigation. Viewers are left wondering whether his relentless determination will prevail once again.

Cha Woo Seok plans to continue close negotiations with detectives, including his former colleague Gong Joo Young (Kong Seong Ha), in an effort to secure Han Seol Ah’s release. Unlike Cha Woo Seok, the detectives are convinced that Han Seol Ah is Baek Jun Beom’s killer, drawing attention to the decisive move he will make to change their minds.

The next episode will air on March 30 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

While you wait, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” below:

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Also check out Wi Ha Joon in “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon”:

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