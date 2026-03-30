Hwang Bo Reum Byeol To Appear In 'Phantom Lawyer'

Hwang Bo Reum Byeol will be joining the drama “Phantom Lawyer”!

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows the adventures of Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

Hwang Bo Reum Byeol is set to appear as Han So Hyun, the older sister of Han Na Hyun (Esom).

Han So Hyun is a character who once dreamed of becoming a top lawyer but passed away in an unexpected accident, becoming the decisive reason that led her younger sister Han Na Hyun to pursue a career in law.

As “Phantom Lawyer” continues to unravel the stories of various spirits each episode through Shin I Rang and Han Na Hyun, anticipation is building over whether So Hyun will also be able to meet Na Hyun by borrowing I Rang’s body.

SBS’s “Phantom Lawyer” airs every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Watch Hwang Bo Reum Byeol in “School 2021”:

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And catch up on “Phantom Lawyer” on Viki below:

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